|
Paris Hilton reveals past abuses in new documentary
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Paris Hilton says she "finally feels free" after speaking out about abuses she received at a Utah boarding school as a teenager. Hilton opens up about the experience in a new documentary "This is Paris," debuting for free on Sept. 14 on Hilton's YouTube channel. (Sept. 12)
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Paris Hilton American media personality and socialite
Paris Hilton kept awake by recurring kidnapping nightmare
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Paris Hilton's Documentary Bombshells: Abuse, Family Secrets and More Revelations"My mom wanted me to be a Hilton. And I just wanted to be Paris." And in her new documentary, Paris Hilton is just that: herself. In her YouTube Originals..
WorldNews
'We're all survivors': Paris Hilton alleges widespread abuse at her former school in new documentaryParis Hilton alleges she experienced verbal and physical abuse while attending Provo Canyon School as a teen in the new documentary "This Is Paris."
USATODAY.com
Utah State in the United States
Utah police must now try de-escalation first after officer shot 13-year-old with autismPolicy that makes de-escalation tactics "mandatory" for Utah police went into effect hours after an officer shot a 13-year-old boy with autism.
USATODAY.com
Autistic teenager in Utah shot by police after mother calls for helpGolda Barton called Salt Lake City police to help with her 13-year-old son's mental health crisis.
BBC News
Record-setting motorcycle racer dead after 252 mph crashRalph Hudson, 69, crashed August 14 while trying to set a speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.
CBS News
Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on "The Takeout" — 5/15/2020Austin, Texas Mayor Steve Adler and Provo, Utah Mayor Michelle Kaufusi join Major to talk about how they have dealt with the coronavirus crisis on the homefront..
CBS News
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
This Clash of Clans animated short is a first step toward a bigger fantasy universeSupercell’s mobile games, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, are massive: together, the pair has been downloaded more than 3 billion times, according to the..
The Verge
Microsoft hid the Xbox Series S in plain sight and nobody noticedThe Xbox Series S might have leaked earlier this week before being officially unveiled, but Microsoft was hiding it in plain sight months ago. Xbox chief Phil..
The Verge
Here are some good flight simulator mods for you to enjoyImage: Glenn Tupper / YouTube
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is a huge game. It draws from live data feeds to model air traffic, weather patterns,..
The Verge
Will Smith Announces 'Fresh Prince' Reboot
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this