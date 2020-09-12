Global  
 

Paris Hilton reveals past abuses in new documentary

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Paris Hilton says she "finally feels free" after speaking out about abuses she received at a Utah boarding school as a teenager. Hilton opens up about the experience in a new documentary "This is Paris," debuting for free on Sept. 14 on Hilton's YouTube channel. (Sept. 12)
 
News video: Paris Hilton Hopes People 'Understand' Her More In New Documentary 'This Is Paris'

Paris Hilton Hopes People 'Understand' Her More In New Documentary 'This Is Paris' 02:43

 You might think you already know about Paris Hilton's life of privilege and notoriety through reality TV and public scandals. But in her new YouTube original documentary "This Is Paris", the façade is dropped and the real Hilton pokes through for the very first time. Back in January, she told ET...

Paris Hilton kept awake by recurring kidnapping nightmare [Video]

Paris Hilton kept awake by recurring kidnapping nightmare

Paris Hilton has shared that she is crippled by terrifying nightmares.

Paris Hilton's Documentary Bombshells: Abuse, Family Secrets and More Revelations

 "My mom wanted me to be a Hilton. And I just wanted to be Paris." And in her new documentary, Paris Hilton is just that: herself. In her YouTube Originals..
'We're all survivors': Paris Hilton alleges widespread abuse at her former school in new documentary

 Paris Hilton alleges she experienced verbal and physical abuse while attending Provo Canyon School as a teen in the new documentary "This Is Paris."
