Hurricane Sally makes landfall as Category 2 storm

CBS News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally slammed into the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm, bringing extreme danger to many communities. The wind is a huge concern -- but the water is the biggest threat, with forecasters warning of historic floods. David Begnaud reports from Pensacola Beach, Florida.
 Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday (9/16) morning as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama.

