|
Hurricane Sally makes landfall as Category 2 storm
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally slammed into the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm, bringing extreme danger to many communities. The wind is a huge concern -- but the water is the biggest threat, with forecasters warning of historic floods. David Begnaud reports from Pensacola Beach, Florida.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Hurricane Sally makes landfall: Pensacola gets 30 inches of rain; 'catastrophic flooding is unfolding' in Alabama, FloridaHurricane Sally lurched ashore early Wednesday, promising to soak the Gulf Coast with heavy rains and historic flooding in Florida and Alabama.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Sally "likely" to bring "historic, life-threatening" floodingThe storm has intensified into a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds as it inches toward the Gulf Coast. Hurricane conditions are already being felt in some..
CBS News
CBS Evening News, September 15, 2020Hurricane Sally threatens millions along the Gulf Coast; Connecticut teen saves mother, three children from burning car.
CBS News
David Begnaud American journalist and news correspondent
Hurricane Sally threatens to bring historic floods to the Gulf CoastHurricane Sally is threatening to bring "historic" floods along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The massive storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday with a storm surge..
CBS News
Future of primary voting for 17-year-olds in ColoradoThe National Hurricane Center is warning of severe storm surge and life-threatening flooding ahead of Hurricane Sally making landfall on the Gulf Coast. David..
CBS News
Hurricane Sally targets Gulf Coast with life-threatening floodsThe National Hurricane Center is warning of severe storm surge and life-threatening flooding ahead of Hurricane Sally making landfall on the Gulf Coast. David..
CBS News
Gulf Coast braces for impact as Hurricane Sally approaches landfallAll eyes are on Hurricane Sally as it bears down on Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. David Begnaud reports.
CBS News
Pensacola Beach, Florida Unincorporated Community in Florida, United States
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Biden goes viral after playing 'Despacito' at Florida campaign stop, as he tries to win Latino votersThe viral moment came as Biden, who is fighting to win over Latino voters, made his first campaign stop in the critical battleground state of Florida.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Sally floods downtown Pensacola, FloridaHurricane Sally lumbered ashore in Alabama early Wednesday, shoving a surge of seawater onto the coast. Before sunrise, water was up to the doors of Jordan..
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:52Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this