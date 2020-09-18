|
Eye Opener: Trump, Biden face voters in battleground states
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
President Trump held a campaign rally in Wisconsin while Joe Biden faced voters in a Pennsylvania town hall. Also, a former senior adviser on the president's coronavirus task force has endorsed Joe Biden. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
