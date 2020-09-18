Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye Opener: Trump, Biden face voters in battleground states

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
President Trump held a campaign rally in Wisconsin while Joe Biden faced voters in a Pennsylvania town hall. Also, a former senior adviser on the president's coronavirus task force has endorsed Joe Biden. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Eye On The Day 9/18

Eye On The Day 9/18 01:16

 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigned in battleground states last night, Hurricane Sally cleanup continues in FL and AL, and Moderna says it expects to know if its COVID-19 vaccine works by November.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election [Video]

Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election

Donald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power ifhe loses November’s US presidential election. The president has for severalmonths been pressing a campaign against mail-in voting in the poll by tweetingand speaking out critically about the practice, which has been encouraged bymore states as a way of keeping voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

AP Top Stories September 24

 Here's the latest for Thursday September 24th: Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power; Protests after Breonna Taylor decision; Longs lines of people..
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 President Trump said the White House “may or may not” approve new F.D.A. guidelines that would toughen the process for approving a coronavirus vaccine.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden endorsed, Trump excoriated by nearly 500 retired top military, national security officials

 Nearly 500 retired generals, admirals and senior civilian national security officials endorse Joe Biden and blast President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power

 President Donald Trump again declined on Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. Democratic challenger..
USATODAY.com

Trump Faces Challenges Even in Red States, Poll Shows, as Women Favor Biden

 Close races in Georgia, Iowa and Texas show President Trump’s vulnerability and suggest that Joseph Biden has assembled a formidable coalition, according to a..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden urges peace, patience following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

 Protests in Louisville have continued for months following the March 13 police shooting of the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in her home.
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Will 2020 presidential election results be delayed in Pennsylvania?

 Pennsylvania law prevents election officials from processing mail-in ballots before election day. A Philadelphia official calls for change to avoid delayed..
CBS News

‘You run our country like an eight-year-old’: Ilhan Omar condemns Trump after racist attack at rally

 Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar on Tuesday night issued a strong rebuttal against Donald Trump over comments the president made at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania..
WorldNews
Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA [Video]

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published
Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars' [Video]

Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars'

U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as the death of liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday continued to reshape the presidential contest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Trump slammed for bizarre comment mocking Biden’s mask-wearing: ‘I can’t with this idiot’

 At a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President...
WorldNews

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

What Will It Take to Vote in Milwaukee?

 The coronavirus has added strain to Wisconsin voters already facing challenges to ballot access.
NYTimes.com
Wisconsin sounds alarm over COVID-19 cases [Video]

Wisconsin sounds alarm over COVID-19 cases

[NFA] There's a new state of public health emergency in Wisconsin as cases spike among 18-24 year-old's - in a week where the number of cases reaches 7 million across the U.S. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Unfit The Psychology of Donald Trump Documentary Movie [Video]

Unfit The Psychology of Donald Trump Documentary Movie

Unfit The Psychology of Donald Trump Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Is Donald Trump fit to hold the office of President of the United States? #UNFIT presents an eye-opening analysis of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:20Published
'Why The He** Did I Do That?' Trump Fumes As First Step Act Fails To Move Needle With Black Voters [Video]

'Why The He** Did I Do That?' Trump Fumes As First Step Act Fails To Move Needle With Black Voters

For some time now, President Donald Trump has been trying to improve his standing among African American voters in the run-up to the general election. According to Business Insider, one such effort at..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
Twin Cities Family Says Antifa Targeted Them, Painted 'Biden 2020' On Their Garage Before Burning It Down [Video]

Twin Cities Family Says Antifa Targeted Them, Painted 'Biden 2020' On Their Garage Before Burning It Down

Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities where a garage was destroyed and spray-painted with the slogans “Biden 2020” and “BLM," short for Black Lives..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

thesofa

Georg Fritz, MD MBA RT @mason4922: Finally, the mystery of @realDonaldTrump's missing brain has been solved! Peace https://t.co/W5XpzZ2hvI 38 minutes ago

HarveyGMcDonald

Harvey McDonald RT @AstonshngLegnds: Brain wrapped in aluminum foil washes ashore on Wisconsin beach - USA TODAY https://t.co/WXR1bj5uTE 48 minutes ago

Elizabe58683889

Elizabeth Armstrong No worries, not human .. Brain wrapped in aluminum foil washes ashore on Wisconsin beach https://t.co/LC4Xn2wTqr 58 minutes ago

mason4922

Chris Mason Finally, the mystery of @realDonaldTrump's missing brain has been solved! Peace https://t.co/W5XpzZ2hvI 1 hour ago

AstonshngLegnds

Scott Philbrook Brain wrapped in aluminum foil washes ashore on Wisconsin beach - USA TODAY https://t.co/WXR1bj5uTE 4 hours ago

kmans1953

Kmans Brain wrapped in aluminum foil washes ashore on Wisconsin beach https://t.co/jQR2yp2FxS Hmmm, Pelosi or Schumer... Just asking ???? 5 hours ago

ViticoBL

Been Latin Brain wrapped in aluminum foil washes ashore on Wisconsin beach https://t.co/mef8LKBOu1 5 hours ago

netdog713

netdog713 Brain wrapped in aluminum foil washes ashore on Wisconsin beach https://t.co/HdWL3kZLaE 6 hours ago