Eye Opener: Trump, Biden face voters in battleground states

Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election



Donald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power ifhe loses November’s US presidential election. The president has for severalmonths been pressing a campaign against mail-in voting in the poll by tweetingand speaking out critically about the practice, which has been encouraged bymore states as a way of keeping voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

