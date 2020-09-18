Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane season runs out of names, moves on to Greek alphabet

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Forecasters are forced to use the Greek alphabet for subtropical storm Alpha, which is bearing down on Portugal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Hurricane season has been so active, the NHC is almost out of names. So what now?

Hurricane season has been so active, the NHC is almost out of names. So what now? 00:44

 This year's Atlantic hurricane season has been so active, forecasters are almost out of names so now they will be moving on to the Greek alphabet.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tropical cyclone Tropical cyclone Rotating storm system with a closed, low-level circulation

Hurricane hits Bermuda as more storms forecast

 Hurricane Paulette hits Bermuda whilst TS Sally is forecast to bring torrential rain and coastal flooding to Louisiana and Mississippi.
BBC News
Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast [Video]

Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Sally has already brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida Saturday as the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico. Flood watches are in effect through Sunday for areas of Florida's west coast.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Portugal Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe

Microsoft will have more than 150 xCloud games when it launches tomorrow

 Microsoft is revealing today that the company will have more than 150 games to stream through its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service tomorrow. Known..
The Verge

Killer whales ramming boats in Spain and Portugal leave scientists baffled

 Killer whales have been ramming yachts and boats and injuring sailors off the coast of Portugal and Spain.Scientists cannot explain what is causing this sudden..
New Zealand Herald
Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant [Video]

Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE OF WORLD SURF LEAGUE'S XXL BIGGEST WAVE WINNER MAYA GABEIRA IN ACTION RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: NAZARE, PORTUGAL (FILE - FEBRUARY 11, 2020) (WORLD SURF LEAGUE - SEE

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:29Published

Portugal imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

 LISBON, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Thursday new social distancing measures that will take effect on Sept. 15. The..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Subtropical Storm Alpha, First Greek Letter Storm, Forms Off Portugal

 Subtropical storm Alpha has formed near the coast of Portugal, marking the first time since 2005, that a storm system was named using a letter from the Greek...
cbs4.com

Preparations resume for World Youth Day in Portugal

 CNA Staff, Sep 9, 2020 / 01:00 pm (CNA).- Preparations for the next World Youth Day have resumed after they were disrupted by the coronavirus...
CNA

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Portugal in Nations League win

 Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Portugal in their Nations League clash against Sweden, becoming the second player after Iran's Ali Daei to achieve...
DNA Also reported by •SoccerNews.comBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this