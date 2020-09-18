Hurricane season runs out of names, moves on to Greek alphabet

Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast



The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Sally has already brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida Saturday as the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico. Flood watches are in effect through Sunday for areas of Florida's west coast.

