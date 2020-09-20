Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYC subway train derails after striking 'debris' on tracks, suspect identified by police

FOXNews.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
A subway train in New York City jumped the tracks and derailed after hitting debris that was thrown on the tracks, leaving three people with minor injuries, according to officials. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Driver in Argentina stops train before running over a child on the tracks

Driver in Argentina stops train before running over a child on the tracks 01:05

 A train driver in Argentina managed to stop the train he was driving on time and avoided running over a child who was walking alone on the tracks on Tuesday (September 15). In the video, you can see how the driver, Damián Solari, activates the brake and manages to stop the train. "They are...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bus crossing tracks is smashed by train and carried 800 meters in Nigeria [Video]

Bus crossing tracks is smashed by train and carried 800 meters in Nigeria

A bus carrying 8 passengers collided with a commuter train while crossing the tracks on Monday (September 14) in Lagos, Nigeria. The clip shows a crowd of people around the stationary train checking..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Video Captures Good Samaritans Lift Man Off Subway Tracks Before Train Arrives [Video]

Video Captures Good Samaritans Lift Man Off Subway Tracks Before Train Arrives

A man who fell on subway tracks was saved moments before a train entered the station in Brooklyn. Fortunately, people on the platform jumped into action, lifting him to safety; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
Subway Conductor Shoved Onto Tracks In Unprovoked Attack At Brooklyn Subway Station [Video]

Subway Conductor Shoved Onto Tracks In Unprovoked Attack At Brooklyn Subway Station

Police are searching for whoever shoved an MTA worker onto the tracks this morning in Downtown Brooklyn. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this