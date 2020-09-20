Global  
 

Slow-moving Tropical Storm Beta threatens to be a rainfall event

CBS News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The storm is expected to approach the Texas coast on Monday.
Texas State in the southern United States

Woman Suspected of Sending Ricin to Trump Is Arrested

 Envelopes with ricin were intercepted last week on their way to the White House, a sheriff’s office and a detention facility in Texas.
NYTimes.com

Artist Shane Reilly Plants Flag in Yard for Every Covid Death in Texas

 Shane Reilly plants a flag for each Texan who dies of the coronavirus. As the national death toll nears 200,000, The New York Times used an image of his memorial..
NYTimes.com

Tropical Storm Beta, Forecast to Move Inland Monday, Churns in the Gulf

 The storm is headed for the Texas and Louisiana coast, another blow for states in the Gulf that have been hit by five other storms this hurricane season.
NYTimes.com

Battleground Tracker: Florida race tightens, Trump has edge in Texas

 In a poll finished before news of Ginsburg's death, Biden's lead in Florida has shrunk since July, while Trump maintains a small edge in Texas.
CBS News

