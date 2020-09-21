Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dan Levy: 'Schitt's Creek' Emmy wins 'like a dream'

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
"Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy says "it feels like a dream" after the series completed a historic sweep of Emmys comedy categories. Next: a movie? (Sept. 20)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Celebrate Emmy Sweep

'Schitt's Creek' Cast Celebrate Emmy Sweep 03:17

 After sweeping the Comedy Series categories at the Emmys, the Canadian cast and crew, including Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and Annie Murphy, react to their seven wins. Dan Levy discusses how the series brings laughs but also conversation, and weighs in on whether the possibility of a...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dan Levy (Canadian actor) Dan Levy (Canadian actor) Canadian actor, writer, director, and producer

THR's Full, Uncensored Comedy Actors Roundtable With Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani, Ramy Youssef and Dan Levy [Video]

THR's Full, Uncensored Comedy Actors Roundtable With Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani, Ramy Youssef and Dan Levy

Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani, Ramy Youssef and Dan Levy joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected TV comedy shows.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 56:48Published

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Regina King uses Emmys to highlight push for social justice

 Regina King was among the Emmy winners who used the remote ceremony to highlight the national struggle for social justice. The "Watchmen" star wore a T-shirt..
USATODAY.com

Zendaya is the youngest Emmys lead drama actress winner. She's 24

 She's also the second Black woman to win in that category.
CBS News

Emmy Awards 2020: Seven highlights from the ceremony

 Monica, Rachel and Phoebe's reunion just about broke the internet during the virtual Emmys ceremony.
BBC News

Even after Emmy wins, 'Watchmen' creator Damon Lindelof is done with show; Regina King weighs in

 Damon Lindelof explains how HBO's "Watchmen" could return for a second series after winning 11 Emmys. Big hint, it would have to be without him.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Schitt's Creek Cast Talk Historic Emmy Wins and How Their "Gentler World" Changed LGBTQ+ TV Romances [Video]

Schitt's Creek Cast Talk Historic Emmy Wins and How Their "Gentler World" Changed LGBTQ+ TV Romances

Just as the cast of Pop TV's Schitt's Creek swooped in to claim our hearts over its six-season run, the series turned Sunday night's Emmys into a "Schitt's Sweep." Celebrating the show's historic sweep..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 07:26Published
Annie Murphy On "Schitt's Creek" & Working With Eugene Levy, Dan Levy And Catherine O'Hara [Video]

Annie Murphy On "Schitt's Creek" & Working With Eugene Levy, Dan Levy And Catherine O'Hara

The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the wild journey of "Schitt's Creek," how the show became a mainstream phenomenon, life after "Schitt's Creek" and her next TV show.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:52Published
Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only [Video]

Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only

This week in entertainment, we’re talking Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Pose, Schitt’s Creek and Killing Eve as the Emmy nominations are revealed, with all the surprises and..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 22:24Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Un-Thank You’: Succession Creator Uses Emmy Win to Blast Trump, World Leaders For Failing Coronavirus Responses

 Succession creator Jesse Armstrong gave out many "un-thank yous" on Sunday night, using his Emmy acceptance speech to blast President Donald Trump and other...
Mediaite

Succession Accepts Its Emmy Win With a List of "Un-Thank Yous"

 And the final award of the night goes to Succession. The HBO drama just won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series and creator Jesse Armstrong marked...
E! Online

Amy Serman-Palladino Tuned Into Emmy Awards 2020 From an Iconic Place!

 Amy Sherman-Palladino is taking us back to Stars Hollow! The 54-year-old Gilmore Girls creator tuned into the virtual 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday night...
Just Jared


Tweets about this