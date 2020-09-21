|
Dan Levy: 'Schitt's Creek' Emmy wins 'like a dream'
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
"Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy says "it feels like a dream" after the series completed a historic sweep of Emmys comedy categories. Next: a movie? (Sept. 20)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dan Levy (Canadian actor) Canadian actor, writer, director, and producer
THR's Full, Uncensored Comedy Actors Roundtable With Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani, Ramy Youssef and Dan Levy
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 56:48Published
Emmy Award American television production award
Regina King uses Emmys to highlight push for social justiceRegina King was among the Emmy winners who used the remote ceremony to highlight the national struggle for social justice. The "Watchmen" star wore a T-shirt..
USATODAY.com
Zendaya is the youngest Emmys lead drama actress winner. She's 24She's also the second Black woman to win in that category.
CBS News
Emmy Awards 2020: Seven highlights from the ceremonyMonica, Rachel and Phoebe's reunion just about broke the internet during the virtual Emmys ceremony.
BBC News
Even after Emmy wins, 'Watchmen' creator Damon Lindelof is done with show; Regina King weighs inDamon Lindelof explains how HBO's "Watchmen" could return for a second series after winning 11 Emmys. Big hint, it would have to be without him.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this