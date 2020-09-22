Global  
 

Trump says Supreme Court nominee coming Saturday, with Senate ready to move forward

CBS News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
President Trump has set a date to announce his next Supreme Court nominee, and Republican Senate leaders say they have the votes to confirm her before Election Day. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion and Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about who the leading contenders are and how quickly they could be confirmed.
News video: Trump to Name Supreme Court Nominee Friday or Saturday

Trump to Name Supreme Court Nominee Friday or Saturday 00:59

 Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th.

In Ohio, Trump supporters eager to see SCOTUS vacancy filled

 Ahead of Trump's campaign event in Vandalia, his supporters expressed concern about abortion and about deciding what could be a close election in November.
CBS News

Trump campaign cash advantage evaporates

 President Trump has lost his cash advantage in the 2020 campaign. According to new FEC filings, Joe Biden's presidential campaign, the Democratic National..
CBS News

'It's a shame.' Trump reacts to COVID-19 death toll hitting 200,000

 Asked about the 200,000 COVID-19 deaths as reported by Johns Hopkins as he left the White House on Tuesday, Trump said "it's a shame."
USATODAY.com

Republicans say they have secured votes for Ginsburg replacement

 The Senate has enough time to confirm President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. Mitt Romney says that he wants to move ahead to fill the vacant seat...
CBS News

Companies and celebrities help nationwide effort to register Americans to vote

 The late Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black wrote that "no right is more precious" than the right to vote. A timely quote, given that Tuesday is "National Voter..
CBS News

Dems accuse GOP of hypocrisy on court debate

 Democrats are accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of blatant hypocrisy after he pledged a Senate vote on President Donald Trump's nominee to fill..
USATODAY.com

McConnell defends decision to fill Ginsburg's seat [Video]

McConnell defends decision to fill Ginsburg's seat

When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked Tuesday about a possible contested election impacting the timeline of a Supreme Court pick, he responded, "all kinds of things could happen."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Schumer invokes "two-hour rule" to block Senate committee hearings

 The Senate minority leader said that "we can't have business as usual when Republicans are destroying the institution."
CBS News

Evangelical leaders try to take on QAnon in their community

 Some evangelical leaders are trying to fight back against online conspiracies gaining popularity in their ranks. Sarah Poster, a reporting fellow at Type..
CBS News

Political battle begins over Justice Ginsburg's successor

 Washington is gearing up for a tense political battle over who will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Many Republicans are pushing for the process to be..
CBS News

What Justice Ginsburg's death means for the Affordable Care Act

 Justice Ginsburg's death could impact the future of the Affordable Care Act. A case challenging the act is set to be heard by the Supreme Court in November. Jess..
CBS News

House GOP and Dems reach agreement to avoid shutdown, Pelosi says

 The House is expected to vote on the continuing resolution Tuesday night to avoid a government shutdown.
CBS News

White House Attacks Former Pence Aide Who Endorsed Biden

 Olivia Troye, the latest Republican to leave the administration and speak out against President Trump, called the statements seeking to undermine her credibility..
NYTimes.com

Biden leads Trump among Latinos: Poll

 Washington, Sep 21 : Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden currently holds a sizable lead over President Donald Trump among Latino voters nationally,..
WorldNews

TikTok files last-minute lawsuit against Trump administration to stave off looming ban

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok and parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit late Friday against the Trump administration to try to..
The Verge

Package with Ricin Sent to White House, Addressed to President Trump

 Somebody tried sending ricin to the White House, with the intent of having it received by President Trump ... this according to several reports. The NYT, CNN and..
TMZ.com

Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee [Video]

Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee

On Tuesday, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced he planned to consider and vote for President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. "The historical precedent of election year nominations is that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Will McConnell Win Again? [Video]

Will McConnell Win Again?

President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a massive confirmation fight. The raging battle is over the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. In 2016,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:54Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis Speaks Out About Justice Barbara Lagoa, A Frontrunner For Supreme Court Pick [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis Speaks Out About Justice Barbara Lagoa, A Frontrunner For Supreme Court Pick

DeSantis appointed Lagoa to the Florida Supreme Court in 2019.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published

Trump Criticizes President Xi After Allegedly Hiding COVID-19 Information in Cooperation with WHO

Trump Criticizes President Xi After Allegedly Hiding COVID-19 Information in Cooperation with WHO United States President Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of conspiring with the World Health Organization (WHO) to hide sensitive information...
HNGN Also reported by •RTTNewsBBC News

Seth Meyers Wants to Remind You That Trump Is Currently President, Not Biden (Video)

Seth Meyers Wants to Remind You That Trump Is Currently President, Not Biden (Video) Seth Meyers has spent a lot of time the past couple months ripping into Donald Trump and his Republican Party for campaigning as though Biden is the incumbent...
The Wrap Also reported by •WorldNews

Khashoggi Murder And The Killing Of Al-Baghdadi – OpEd

Khashoggi Murder And The Killing Of Al-Baghdadi – OpEd In his newly released book "Rage," American journalist Bob Woodward has corroborated what was long known to be an open secret: the existence of a Faustian pact...
Eurasia Review


