|
Trump says Supreme Court nominee coming Saturday, with Senate ready to move forward
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
President Trump has set a date to announce his next Supreme Court nominee, and Republican Senate leaders say they have the votes to confirm her before Election Day. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion and Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about who the leading contenders are and how quickly they could be confirmed.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
In Ohio, Trump supporters eager to see SCOTUS vacancy filledAhead of Trump's campaign event in Vandalia, his supporters expressed concern about abortion and about deciding what could be a close election in November.
CBS News
Trump campaign cash advantage evaporatesPresident Trump has lost his cash advantage in the 2020 campaign. According to new FEC filings, Joe Biden's presidential campaign, the Democratic National..
CBS News
'It's a shame.' Trump reacts to COVID-19 death toll hitting 200,000Asked about the 200,000 COVID-19 deaths as reported by Johns Hopkins as he left the White House on Tuesday, Trump said "it's a shame."
USATODAY.com
Republicans say they have secured votes for Ginsburg replacementThe Senate has enough time to confirm President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. Mitt Romney says that he wants to move ahead to fill the vacant seat...
CBS News
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Companies and celebrities help nationwide effort to register Americans to voteThe late Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black wrote that "no right is more precious" than the right to vote. A timely quote, given that Tuesday is "National Voter..
CBS News
Dems accuse GOP of hypocrisy on court debateDemocrats are accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of blatant hypocrisy after he pledged a Senate vote on President Donald Trump's nominee to fill..
USATODAY.com
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
McConnell defends decision to fill Ginsburg's seat
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Schumer invokes "two-hour rule" to block Senate committee hearingsThe Senate minority leader said that "we can't have business as usual when Republicans are destroying the institution."
CBS News
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Evangelical leaders try to take on QAnon in their communitySome evangelical leaders are trying to fight back against online conspiracies gaining popularity in their ranks. Sarah Poster, a reporting fellow at Type..
CBS News
Political battle begins over Justice Ginsburg's successorWashington is gearing up for a tense political battle over who will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Many Republicans are pushing for the process to be..
CBS News
What Justice Ginsburg's death means for the Affordable Care ActJustice Ginsburg's death could impact the future of the Affordable Care Act. A case challenging the act is set to be heard by the Supreme Court in November. Jess..
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
House GOP and Dems reach agreement to avoid shutdown, Pelosi saysThe House is expected to vote on the continuing resolution Tuesday night to avoid a government shutdown.
CBS News
White House Attacks Former Pence Aide Who Endorsed BidenOlivia Troye, the latest Republican to leave the administration and speak out against President Trump, called the statements seeking to undermine her credibility..
NYTimes.com
The Wall Street Journal American business-focused daily broadsheet newspaper based in New York City
Biden leads Trump among Latinos: PollWashington, Sep 21 : Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden currently holds a sizable lead over President Donald Trump among Latino voters nationally,..
WorldNews
TikTok files last-minute lawsuit against Trump administration to stave off looming banIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
TikTok and parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit late Friday against the Trump administration to try to..
The Verge
Package with Ricin Sent to White House, Addressed to President TrumpSomebody tried sending ricin to the White House, with the intent of having it received by President Trump ... this according to several reports. The NYT, CNN and..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this