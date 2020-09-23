Louisville braces for protests after Breonna Taylor grand jury report
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Louisville has been the site of over 100 days of protests, which began when police released the 911 call by Taylor's boyfriend in late May. Now Kentucky's largest city is preparing for potential civil unrest in the wake of the grand jury report, which is scheduled to be presented to a judge at 1:15 PM.
A grand jury has indicted Louisville Police Detective Brett Hankison in the shooting death of EMT Breonna Taylor. Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.