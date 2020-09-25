Global  
 

Denyce Graves Performs at Capitol Ceremony for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

NYTimes.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime trainer honors her with push-ups at Capitol ceremony

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime trainer honors her with push-ups at Capitol ceremony 00:23

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was well known for her rigorous exercise routine, working out even as she battled cancer.

Denyce Graves Denyce Graves American operatic mezzo-soprano


Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life was celebrated Friday at the U.S. Capitol. It was an unprecedented tribute that affirmed her place in the nation's history, as..
CBS News

President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 CBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Federal Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Weijia Jiang..
CBS News
Dems to introduce bill setting term limits for Supreme Court justices [Video]

Dems to introduce bill setting term limits for Supreme Court justices

U.S. House Democrats will introduce a bill next week to limit the tenure of U.S. Supreme Court justices to 18 years from current lifetime appointments, in a bid to reduce partisan warring over vacancies. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s career was marked by firsts and today she does it one more time becoming the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol; Mourners Pay Respect Outside [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol; Mourners Pay Respect Outside

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol; Mourners Pay Respect Outside

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:17Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice is the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol and the first Jewish person to receive the honor.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:30Published

The Legal Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – OpEd

The Legal Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – OpEd The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, on the occasion of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 10th anniversary on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit,...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Personal Trainer Bryant Johnson Does Push-Ups at Her Casket

 Bryant Johnson is paying his respects in a way that is very fitting. The personal trainer to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gained national...
