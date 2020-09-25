Denyce Graves Performs at Capitol Ceremony for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Dan Nowicki "5 things you need to know about Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's likely Supreme Court nominee." (via @indystar/@USATODAY… https://t.co/38Ye3sTD8a 3 minutes ago

[email protected] @seanhannity you know all these things come up about the Democrats and should be charged but. Nothing happens can’t… https://t.co/7yvWQwdrlW 7 minutes ago

Jessica RT @soopajane: If you never read anything else I've ever tweeted about, you should read this. Then read it again. Then print out and tape… 9 minutes ago

💛sara⁶💛 I LOVE HONGBIN SO MUCH RT @soo_ul: If you don’t know them it’s okay but you don’t need to say bad things about them, RESPECT! https://t.co/f7zcLrJG56 12 minutes ago

Somatically Dysfunctional, MS @FiguringOutMD I believe in you! Seriously if you need to learn about anything OMM for your secondaries or primarie… https://t.co/rQHRLWJ3wJ 13 minutes ago

jd 💫 They hate how things are between you at the moment. They know they need to make their mistakes right and are feelin… https://t.co/Mmr5lGVmBl 15 minutes ago