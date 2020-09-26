|
Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's death. The president is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a federal judge who currently sits on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Ben Tracy reports on who Barrett is and the road to her expected nomination.
