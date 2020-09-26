Global  
 

Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Saturday, 26 September 2020
President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's death. The president is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a federal judge who currently sits on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Ben Tracy reports on who Barrett is and the road to her expected nomination.
 President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Chicago Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the nation's highest court.

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court [Video]

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett has described abortion as "always immoral". The Republican-dominated Senate is planning to confirm her and the Democrats are powerless to stop it.

Donald Trump expected to announce conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for court

 President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic..
Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote [Video]

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote

[NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

