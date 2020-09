Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's death. The president is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett , a federal judge who currently sits on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Ben Tracy reports on who Barrett is and the road to her expected nomination.