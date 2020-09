Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Montana, wife block kidnap attempt of grandchild Joe Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child....

ESPN 24 minutes ago





Tweets about this