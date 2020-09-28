Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chadwick Boseman Gave Co-Star Sienna Miller Part of His Salary on ’21 Bridges’

The Wrap Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman Gave Co-Star Sienna Miller Part of His Salary on ’21 Bridges’The late Chadwick Boseman gave his “21 Bridges” co-star Sienna Miller part of his salary to increase her pay on the movie, the actress revealed in a new interview.

“He produced ’21 Bridges,’ and had been really active in trying to get me to do it,” Miller says in the new issue of Empire, dedicated to the late “Black Panther” star. “He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold. So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”

Miller, who played the role of detective Frankie Burns in the 2019 action thriller, said that since the studio wouldn’t give her the salary she asked, she was hesitant to accept the role because it was “an inconvenient time” with her daughter, Marlowe, starting school. Boseman wasn’t having any of it, stepped up to the plate for his co-star, and went to bat for Miller.

*Also Read:* Artist Paints Chadwick Boseman Tribute Mural in Downtown Disney: 'My King' (Photo)

“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’ And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid,” Sienna Miller added.

“It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced,” Sienna Miller tells Empire.  “That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.

Boseman, the actor best known for playing Black Panther in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, died in August of cancer. He was 43.

*Also Read:* Lupita Nyong'o Calls Chadwick Boseman 'Ageless' and a 'Powerful Presence' in Tribute

According to a family statement, Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled the disease over the last four years as it advanced to Stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Chadwick Boseman 'Ageless' and a 'Powerful Presence' in Tribute

'Saturday Night Live' to Honor Chadwick Boseman by Re-Airing His 2018 Episode Tonight

Russo Bros' AGBO Fantasy Football League to Donate $250,000 in Chadwick Boseman's Name to Charity
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Chadwick Boseman donated part of his salary to cover Sienna Miller's 21 Bridges fee

Chadwick Boseman donated part of his salary to cover Sienna Miller's 21 Bridges fee 01:51

 Sienna Miller has revealed Chadwick Boseman donated part of his own salary to cover her fee to work on their movie '21 Bridges' after film bosses refused her wage request.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Artist Unveils Mural Of 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman In Brooklyn [Video]

Artist Unveils Mural Of 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman In Brooklyn

Late actor Chadwick Boseman is being remembered and honored in Brooklyn.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
'A Profound Effect On Me': Lupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence With Tribute To 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman [Video]

'A Profound Effect On Me': Lupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence With Tribute To 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman

Actress Lupita Nyong’o broke her silence this week with a lengthy, mournful statement about her “Black Panther” co-star, Chadwick Boseman, who died on Aug. 28 of colon cancer. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published
Lupita Nyong'o pays emotional tribute to late co-star Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Lupita Nyong'o pays emotional tribute to late co-star Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o feels "hopeless" following the death of Chadwick Boseman, as she says she is "struggling to think and speak" about her friend and co-star in past tense.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 02:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Sienna Miller Revealed Chadwick Boseman Donated Part Of His '21 Bridges' Salary To Her

 Sienna Miller is opening up about her late co-star Chadwick Boseman, by sharing a story of how he helped her get the salary she deserved. The two actors starred...
Just Jared

Sienna Miller reveals Chadwick Boseman paid part of her '21 Bridges' salary after parity issue

 Boseman, who died in August from colon cancer, used his own salary to pay part of Miller's salary for the 2019 film '21 Bridges' after a parity agreement...
FOXNews.com

Sienna Miller Reveals Chadwick Boseman Gave a Portion of His 21 Bridges Salary to Her

 Chadwick Boseman's legacy lives on. In the latest issue of Empire, British-American actress Sienna Miller shared her most impactful moment with the Black Panther...
E! Online


Tweets about this

BobbleheadVb

VB Bobblehead RT @GameSpot: Chadwick Boseman gave his 21 Bridges co-star a raise out of his own salary https://t.co/QNoXzWRFFY https://t.co/gz45FltfQk 8 minutes ago

GameSpot

GameSpot Chadwick Boseman gave his 21 Bridges co-star a raise out of his own salary https://t.co/QNoXzWRFFY https://t.co/gz45FltfQk 27 minutes ago

star__empress21

Sawubona, innit? RT @FilmUpdates: Sienna Miller has revealed that Chadwick Boseman gave up some of his salary for #21Bridges to increase hers so that she’d… 1 hour ago

realGTRUTH

realgtruth RT @GSUniverse: Chadwick Boseman Gave 21 Bridges Co-Star A Raise Out Of His Salary https://t.co/Wqf23VKsJg 1 hour ago

Michael_Coombes

M!KES 😷 Chadwick Boseman Gave 21 Bridges Co-Star A Raise Out Of His Salary https://t.co/3pPvPog8L7 via GameSpot https://t.co/ViK5zfFvFm 2 hours ago