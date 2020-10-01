Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news of pregnancy loss

CBS News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
"To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Teigen wrote on Instagram.
Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur

