|
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend mourn loss of their baby
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have shared heartbreaking news of the loss of their baby. Dr. Jennifer Wu, an OB-GYN at Lenox Hill Hospital, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to talk about the causes of pregnancy loss and how families cope.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chrissy Teigen American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur
Chrissy Teigen's openness about miscarriage gives strength to women in similar situationsWhen Chrissy Teigen shared she and John Legend suffered a miscarriage, more than 7 million people responded with many women drawing comfort, strength from the..
USATODAY.com
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbroken after losing baby
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:53Published
John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio
Obstetrics and gynaecology medical specialty
28-year-old doctor dies from COVID-19, family saysAdeline Fagan was an OB/GYN starting her second year of residency in Texas when she began showing symptoms.
CBS News
Lenox Hill Hospital Hospital in New York, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this