Chrissy Teigen and John Legend mourn loss of their baby

CBS News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have shared heartbreaking news of the loss of their baby. Dr. Jennifer Wu, an OB-GYN at Lenox Hill Hospital, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to talk about the causes of pregnancy loss and how families cope.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union lead condolences for Chrissy Teigen after miscarriage

Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union lead condolences for Chrissy Teigen after miscarriage 00:41

 Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union are among the stars sending their condolences to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the tragic loss of their baby boy.

Chrissy Teigen's openness about miscarriage gives strength to women in similar situations

 When Chrissy Teigen shared she and John Legend suffered a miscarriage, more than 7 million people responded with many women drawing comfort, strength from the..
USATODAY.com
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has lost her pregnancy. Elle magazine reports Teigen has been updating fans throughout the week on her and her baby's health. Teigen was hospitalized for excessive bleeding last weekend. Her husband John Legend has been in the hospital with her. In a post to her baby, who she named Jack, she said "We will always love you."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbroken after losing baby [Video]

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbroken after losing baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed the devastating news that they have lost their baby son following a miscarriage. Chrissy took to social media with a heartbreaking post explaining the 'deep pain' the family was feeling. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

28-year-old doctor dies from COVID-19, family says

 Adeline Fagan was an OB/GYN starting her second year of residency in Texas when she began showing symptoms.
CBS News

