Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hope Hicks, Senior Trump Adviser, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Ms. Hicks, the closest known person to the president to have contracted the virus, traveled with him this week aboard Air Force One.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:34

 Hicks has traveled with President Trump several times this week.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hope Hicks Hope Hicks Counselor to the President Donald Trump

Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus after travelling with president

 A close adviser to Donald Trump who frequently travels with the US president has tested positive for the coronavirus.Hope Hicks, a former White House..
New Zealand Herald

President Trump Aide Hope Hicks Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID

 President Trump's close aide, Hope Hicks, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after flying on Air Force One this week with the Prez. Hope's..
TMZ.com

Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19

 Hicks traveled with the president on Tuesday and Wednesday.
CBS News

White House adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID after traveling with Trump

 Hicks was seen boarding Marine One with Trump on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Air Force One Air Force One Air traffic control call sign of any US Air Force aircraft carrying the president of the US

Air India One: What is so special about PM Narendra Modi's new VVIP Hightech aircraft

 It is based on the US president's Air Force One platform. But US Air force one is being built on Boeing 747 which has 4 engines. Air India One is built on Boeing..
DNA
No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows [Video]

No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows

No new high-level trade talks have been scheduled between the United States and China but the two sides remain in touch about implementing a Phase 1 deal, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Lucid Air Gets Within One Second of Model S Plaid on Laguna Seca

Lucid Air Gets Within One Second of Model S Plaid on Laguna Seca Even though both cars are electric sedans with a tri-motor setup trying to nail the quickest time around Laguna Seca, we still feel as though we're comparing...
autoevolution

Mumbai Crime: Trio who robbed highway restaurant nabbed in 4 hours

 The local Crime Branch and the Kasa, Talasari and Gholwad police have arrested a trio that had robbed a restaurant on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in...
Mid-Day

Donald Trump takes coronavirus test after close aide Hope Hicks tests positive

 Ms Hicks travelled with Mr Trump on Air Force One en-route to this week's presidential debate.
SBS


Tweets about this