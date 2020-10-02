|
Hope Hicks, Senior Trump Adviser, Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Ms. Hicks, the closest known person to the president to have contracted the virus, traveled with him this week aboard Air Force One.
Hope Hicks Counselor to the President Donald Trump
Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus after travelling with presidentA close adviser to Donald Trump who frequently travels with the US president has tested positive for the coronavirus.Hope Hicks, a former White House..
New Zealand Herald
President Trump Aide Hope Hicks Reportedly Tests Positive for COVIDPresident Trump's close aide, Hope Hicks, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after flying on Air Force One this week with the Prez. Hope's..
TMZ.com
Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19Hicks traveled with the president on Tuesday and Wednesday.
CBS News
White House adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID after traveling with TrumpHicks was seen boarding Marine One with Trump on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Air Force One Air traffic control call sign of any US Air Force aircraft carrying the president of the US
Air India One: What is so special about PM Narendra Modi's new VVIP Hightech aircraftIt is based on the US president's Air Force One platform. But US Air force one is being built on Boeing 747 which has 4 engines. Air India One is built on Boeing..
DNA
