You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Texas Coronavirus Expert Suggests President Trump Be Hospitalized Soon: 'There's Not A Lot Of Threshold For Error'



While President Donald Trump is said to have mild symptoms after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a Texas coronavirus expert suggests it might be best if Trump went to the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:51 Published 52 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Biden Sends Well Wishes To The President



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent well wishes to President Trump and the first lady Friday after the couple tested positive for COVID-19. Biden and the president were together Tuesday at.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:30 Published 1 hour ago Pres. Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19



President Trump and the First Lady are in quarantine at the White House. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:36 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this