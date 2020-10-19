|
Floridians Face Long Lines, Rain On Day 1 Of Early In-Person Voting
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoFloridians lined up to vote Monday as the first day of in-person voting kicked off in most of the state.
"I requested my ballot by mail and I didn't get it, so now I'm here today," said Claudia Tirado.
"I think this election is probably — in my lifetime, for sure — the most important election that we've ever...
