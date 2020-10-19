Global  
 

Floridians Face Long Lines, Rain On Day 1 Of Early In-Person Voting

Newsy Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Floridians Face Long Lines, Rain On Day 1 Of Early In-Person VotingWatch VideoFloridians lined up to vote Monday as the first day of in-person voting kicked off in most of the state.

"I requested my ballot by mail and I didn't get it, so now I'm here today," said Claudia Tirado.

"I think this election is probably — in my lifetime, for sure — the most important election that we've ever...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Long Lines Kick Off First Day Of Early Voting In South Florida

Long Lines Kick Off First Day Of Early Voting In South Florida 02:56

 Monday morning's rain didn’t stop lines of voters from heading out for the start of in-person early voting on Monday.

