Floridians Face Long Lines, Rain On Day 1 Of Early In-Person Voting Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Watch VideoFloridians lined up to vote Monday as the first day of in-person voting kicked off in most of the state.



"I requested my ballot by mail and I didn't get it, so now I'm here today," said Claudia Tirado.



"I think this election is probably — in my lifetime, for sure — the most important election that we've ever... Watch VideoFloridians lined up to vote Monday as the first day of in-person voting kicked off in most of the state."I requested my ballot by mail and I didn't get it, so now I'm here today," said Claudia Tirado."I think this election is probably — in my lifetime, for sure — the most important election that we've ever 👓 View full article

