Trump to be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
President Trump will be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for a "few days," "out of an abundance of caution" and at the advice of his physician and medical experts, the White House said, after he tested positive for COVID-19. "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell is joined by CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy for the latest.
