Cookie Monsta, Dubstep DJ, Dies at 31

Cookie Monsta, a popular dubstep DJ born Tony Cook, has died at age 31. His record label, Circus Records, confirmed the news on Friday.



The cause of death was not immediately known.



“Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us,” the label said in a statement. “We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day. All of our thoughts go to Tony’s family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony’s son Olly, the Mini Monsta.”







Cookie Monsta had previously discussed his struggles with mental health issues and canceled a concert tour in May 2019 due to those challenges.



“For the past year I’ve been struggling with mental health issues, over the recent weeks and months this has become harder than ever,” he wrote on on Facebook. “I’ve not been online recently as I’ve been trying to work through my problems away from the glare of social media.



“Unfortunately I’ve not made as much progress as I’d hoped, so I’ve decided that I need to take a longer break from the scene,” he continued. “With a heavy heart, I have to tell you that I’ll not be performing at any of my forthcoming shows, including my appearances on the Circus 10 Years Tour. I will continue making and releasing music, beyond that I look forward to being back out to see you soon when I’m better.”



The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.



