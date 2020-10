Cookie Monsta Dead - Dubstep DJ Dies at 31 Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

DJ Cookie Monsta has sadly died. The English dubstep DJ, born Tony Cook, passed away at the age of 31, his label Circus Records confirmed on Friday (October 2). “Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us. We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day,” they wrote in [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this