Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien the Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19

The Wrap Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien the Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19Add yet another name to the list of Republicans close to Donald Trump who have tested positive for COVID-19 this week: Trump’s re-election campaign manager, Bill Stepien.

According to Politico, which broke the story, Stepien was diagnosed on Friday night and will be quarantining from home while continuing to work on the Trump campaign remotely. According to Politico, people associated with the Trump campaign said Stepien has experienced “mild flu-like symptoms.” It’s not known how Stepien contracted the illness, though he spent time with Trump in the White House on Monday and traveled with Trump to Cleveland on Air Force One for the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Stepien, who so far has not released a public statement confirming the diagnosis, is the 12th person in Trump’s immediate orbit to test positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

*Also Read:* 3 White House Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19

Six other people who have received that diagnosis — Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, former adviser Kellyanne Conway, aide Hope Hicks, Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins — attended a White House Rose Garden event on Saturday where the president formally announced his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. (Barrett has said that she contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and has since recovered.)

Current Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also announced on Friday that she’s tested positive for COVID-19. She last saw Trump on Friday, and did not attend the event at the White House.

In addition, three journalists who work at the White House have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo from White House Correspondent’s Association President Zeke Miller, including New York Times correspondent Michael D. Shear. A White House staffer who works with the press has also tested positive.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Colbert: 'The One Who Put Our President in Danger Is Donald Trump' (Video)

Tucker Carlson Says It's 'Pretty Weird' That Trump Got COVID So Close to the Election (Video)

Biden Campaign Temporarily Halts Negative Ads Following Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: What does Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis mean for his campaign?

What does Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis mean for his campaign? 01:09

 What's next for President Trump's campaign after he tested positive for COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Now COVID-19 Positive, Trump's Pitch That Biden Is Old, Unwell Evaporates [Video]

Now COVID-19 Positive, Trump's Pitch That Biden Is Old, Unwell Evaporates

The bombshell news of US President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has sent a chill down the spines of his campaign aides. According to Business Insider, they fear that his diagnosis could harm..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Latest Updates: President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Latest Updates: President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The White House physician said Friday night that Mr. Trump has begun Remdesivir therapy, and has taken one dose of the antiviral. The physician added that Mr. Trump is "doing very well" and has not..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 05:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien becomes latest GOP official to test positive for COVID-19

 Stepien's diagnoses came on the same day the White House revealed Trump tested positive and was moved to Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution.
USATODAY.com

Bill Stepien, President Trump's campaign manager, tests positive for coronavirus

 Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, tested positive for the coronavirus Friday evening, a campaign official told Fox News, hours after the president and...
FOXNews.com

A growing number of Trump's inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19

 A growing number of people in and around the White House have tested positive for COVID-19, including Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien and former White...
CTV News


Tweets about this