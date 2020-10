You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever



For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:40 Published 4 days ago Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19



Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19 Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26 Published 4 days ago NYC Steps Up Mask, Social Distancing Enforcement In Neighborhoods With COVID-19 Clusters



Police are back on New York City streets Friday enforcing social distancing rules and mask compliance. The effort comes as several coronavirus clusters in Brooklyn and Queens continue to cause alarm... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:01 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this