Trump COVID-19 Treatment Continues; Doctors Say He Has Experienced Oxygen Saturation Drops Twice

Eurasia Review Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
By Steve Herman

Doctors treating U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that their patient, hospitalized for COVID-19, experienced “two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation.” COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus

Despite that, “the fact of the matter is, he is doing really...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor 02:17

 President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, where his treatment would continue, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday.

Trump COVID-19 Treatment Continues; Doctors say he Has Experienced Oxygen Saturation Drops Twice

 The president could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday, according to his team of doctors  
'Ups and downs': Doctors say Donald Trump is improving while still hospitalized; aides project image of calm

 White House doctors said the president experienced "two episodes of transient drops" in his oxygen saturation, but he could be discharged as early as Monday.
Details emerge on Trump's health after coronavirus diagnosis

 White House doctors say the president had a high fever on Friday and his oxygen levels dropped twice during his treatment for COVID-19. CBS News chief medical...
