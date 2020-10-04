Trump COVID-19 Treatment Continues; Doctors Say He Has Experienced Oxygen Saturation Drops Twice
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () By Steve Herman
Doctors treating U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that their patient, hospitalized for COVID-19, experienced “two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation.” COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Despite that, “the fact of the matter is, he is doing really...
