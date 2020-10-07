Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump: Getting COVID-19 'Blessing from God'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says getting infected with COVID-19 was a "blessing from God." Trump attributes him feeling well to the experimental antibody therapy he got from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Oct. 7)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump hails virus treatment

Donald Trump hails virus treatment 01:40

 US President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited an experimental drug treatmentwith helping his recovery from Covid-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a“blessing in disguise" for the nation's battle against the pandemic — eventhough there is no way for the president or his doctors to know...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Returns To Oval Office, Says It's A "Blessing From God" That He Got COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Returns To Oval Office, Says It's A "Blessing From God" That He Got COVID-19

President Trump has returned to the Oval Office, less than one week after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:13Published
Sen. Harris says she would not receive a COVID vaccine if Trump recommended it [Video]

Sen. Harris says she would not receive a COVID vaccine if Trump recommended it

Harris says she would absolutely take a vaccine if it was recommended by public health professionals, but not if only President Trump says to.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:31Published
JAMA Lets Trump Admin Have It In Blistering Editorial [Video]

JAMA Lets Trump Admin Have It In Blistering Editorial

Dealing with the ailments of the human body is a bloody and messy business, but it's not as bloody and messy as politics. That's why the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine has, as a rule,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Says It's a Blessing He Got COVID, Free Treatment For Everyone

 President Trump says his COVID diagnosis was a blessing from God in disguise ... and he wants the American people to get the same treatment he did -- for free....
TMZ.com

Trump, in a new video, says he will ‘make China pay’ for coronavirus pandemic

 Trump says in new video shot outside White House that his Covid-19 infection was ‘a blessing from God’; Stanford doctor calls...
Upworthy


Tweets about this