Trump: Getting COVID-19 'Blessing from God'

Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () President Donald Trump says getting infected with COVID-19 was a "blessing from God." Trump attributes him feeling well to the experimental antibody therapy he got from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Oct. 7)
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited an experimental drug treatmentwith helping his recovery from Covid-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a“blessing in disguise" for the nation's battle against the pandemic — eventhough there is no way for the president or his doctors to know...