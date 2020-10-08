Global  
 

Man Pleads Guilty to Killing and Burning a Utah College Student

NYTimes.com Thursday, 8 October 2020
Under a plea deal, Ayoola A. Ajayi, 32, will avoid a possible death sentence and will be sentenced to life in prison without parole later this month, prosecutors said.
