Man Pleads Guilty to Killing and Burning a Utah College Student
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Under a plea deal, Ayoola A. Ajayi, 32, will avoid a possible death sentence and will be sentenced to life in prison without parole later this month, prosecutors said.
