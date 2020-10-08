Global  
 

6 People Accused In Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor

NPR Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The FBI says it thwarted a militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the local government.
News video: Six People Accused Of Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Six People Accused Of Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer 00:43

 Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing. Katie Johnston reports.

