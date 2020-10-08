|
|
|
6 People Accused In Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The FBI says it thwarted a militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the local government.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor
Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in alleged plots to kidnap the Michigan governor and attack the state capitol building,..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:05Published
|
|
FBI thwart 'plot to kidnap governor'
FBI agents raid a home in Michigan as six people are accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:49Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|