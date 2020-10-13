Global  
 

McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate

CBS News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening in the first and possibly only debate in the Kentucky Senate race. Topics included the federal response to the coronavirus crisis, the Supreme Court nomination, and the fallout from Breona Taylor's death at the hands of police officers.
