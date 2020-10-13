|
McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening in the first and possibly only debate in the Kentucky Senate race. Topics included the federal response to the coronavirus crisis, the Supreme Court nomination, and the fallout from Breona Taylor's death at the hands of police officers.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy McGrath former Marine fighter pilot, American politician
"Look I know how to make deals": McConnell and McGrath face offEarly voting in the highly-watched race begins Tuesday.
CBS News
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:41Published
White House pushes for limited stimulus bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:47Published
Democrats are trying to flip the Senate in 2020. These are the seats considered up for grabs.Democrats would need to gain either three or four seats in order to secure a hold on the Senate. There are 35 seats up for election.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories Oct. 12 PHere are the top stories for Monday, Oct. 12th: Barrett confirmation opens in U.S. Senate; Trump returns to campaign trail; WHO warns against herd immunity for..
USATODAY.com
Amy Coney Barrett's opening statement at Supreme Court confirmation hearingJudge Amy Coney Barrett spoke about her family, her education, and the lessons she learned from clerking for Justice Antonin Scalia, on the first day of her..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20Published
Biden pitches bipartisanship at Cincinnati stopDuring a campaign stop in Cincinnati, Ohio, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a pitch for bipartisanship, saying he was campaigning "as a proud..
USATODAY.com
Amy Coney Barrett casts herself in the mold of Antonin Scalia on Day 1 of Supreme Court hearingsIn the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats sought to frame their opposition by focusing on the legal threat..
CBS News
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
Andy Beshear and family enter quarantine after coming in contact with person with COVID-19Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is entering quarantine, he said Sunday, after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
White House to offer $1.8 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan as Pelosi and Mnuchin negotiateAt an event in Kentucky on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was "unlikely" a stimulus deal would occur before the election.
USATODAY.com
Bodycam footage released amid Taylor investigationPolice in Kentucky have released body camera footage from officers who responded to the March 13 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. She was killed in her..
USATODAY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to silence Breonna Taylor grand juror"Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky's legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the..
CBS News
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville police have released body camera footage from the night of Breonna Taylor's fatal shooting. Here's what it shows.The bodycam footage from the officers who arrived on the scene was released last week as part of the investigative file into Breonna Taylor's death.
USATODAY.com
'An encyclopedia of police incompetence': Breonna Taylor case exposes array of errorsAn analysis of the Breonna Taylor case reveals poor planning, execution and judgment from the raid on her home to their failure to control the scene.
USATODAY.com
'It's the law': Kentucky AG seeks to keep Breonna Taylor grand jurors silent on caseAttorney General Daniel Cameron wants an immediate stay on any judge's order granting grand jurors the right to speak freely in the Breonna Taylor case.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rallyPresident Trump held an hour-long rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, his first trip from the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis. His event came hours..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this