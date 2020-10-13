McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

White House pushes for limited stimulus bill The Trump administration on Sunday asked U.S. lawmakers to approve legislation using leftover funds from the last pandemic stimulus package toward new economic recovery efforts as negotiations on a larger rescue bill face resistance. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease as well as the judge's seven children. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Democrats would need to gain either three or four seats in order to secure a hold on the Senate. There are 35 seats up for election.

Here are the top stories for Monday, Oct. 12th: Barrett confirmation opens in U.S. Senate; Trump returns to campaign trail; WHO warns against herd immunity for..

Judge Amy Coney Barrett spoke about her family, her education, and the lessons she learned from clerking for Justice Antonin Scalia, on the first day of her..

After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies [NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

During a campaign stop in Cincinnati, Ohio, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a pitch for bipartisanship, saying he was campaigning "as a proud..

In the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats sought to frame their opposition by focusing on the legal threat..

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is entering quarantine, he said Sunday, after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

At an event in Kentucky on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was "unlikely" a stimulus deal would occur before the election.

Police in Kentucky have released body camera footage from officers who responded to the March 13 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. She was killed in her..

"Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky's legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the..

The bodycam footage from the officers who arrived on the scene was released last week as part of the investigative file into Breonna Taylor's death.

An analysis of the Breonna Taylor case reveals poor planning, execution and judgment from the raid on her home to their failure to control the scene.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron wants an immediate stay on any judge's order granting grand jurors the right to speak freely in the Breonna Taylor case.

President Trump held an hour-long rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, his first trip from the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis. His event came hours..

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two..

Sen. Cory Gardner, John Hickenlooper square off in U.S. Senate debate Sen. Cory Gardner and former Gov. John Hickenlooper square off in a 2020 Colorado U.S. Senate debate hosted by Denver7, The Denver Post & CPR News.

McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening in the first and possibly only debate in the Kentucky...

SC not satisfied with Centre-RBI's response on loan moratorium The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the response filed by central government and RBI on the loan moratorium issue as the recommendation by...

