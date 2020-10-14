Global  
 

‘Sylvie’s Love’ Trailer: Tessa Thompson Discovers Jazz – and Love – in Period Romance (Video)The period romance “Sylvie’s Love” is set in the New York summer of 1957 and finds Tessa Thompson discovering a summer romance and a love of sultry, smooth jazz music, both courtesy of a fling with a man played by Nnamdi Asomugha.

The first trailer for the film is elegant and colorful, but it also shows the challenges of Thompson’s own coming of age as a Black woman in the ’50s trying to sustain dreams at home and in her career.

“I didn’t know that a Negro television producer even existed, and all my life that’s all I ever wanted to be,” Thompson says in the first “Sylvie’s Love” trailer. “I can’t be the woman of your dreams while also trying to be the woman of my own.”

*Also Read:* 'Westworld' Star Tessa Thompson on the Possibility of Becoming Season 4's 'Super Villain' (Video)

“Sylvie’s Love” was written and directed by Eugene Ashe, and the film premiered at Sundance where it was acclaimed for its colorful look at a New York summer and its jazz soundtrack.

Amazon then came aboard to distribute the film, and the studio will now release it on Christmas Day in the hopes that it can be a potential Oscar player.

“Sylvie’s Love” also stars Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, Wendi Mclendon-Covey and Eva Longoria, and Thompson is also an executive producer on the project, while Asomugha is a producer along with Gabrielle Glore, Jonathan T. Baker, Ashe and Matthew Thurm.

Check out the “Sylvie’s Love” trailer above.

