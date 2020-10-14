Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A judge extends Virginia’s voter registration deadline after Tuesday’s outage.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
A federal judge extended the voter registration deadline in Virginia until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, after a cut cable brought down the online system hours before the original deadline.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Voter registration deadline

Voter registration deadline 01:35

 Voter registration deadline

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Virginia Virginia State in the United States

"Drive-thru drama" brings theater outdoors

 While many theater productions have gone dark due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show is still going on in the parking lot of the Alden Theatre in Virginia.
CBS News
MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI [Video]

MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI

[NFA] Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

Voter registration deadline looming [Video]

Voter registration deadline looming

Counties rush to keep up with new voters amid changing dates.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:10Published
Early end ordered to Arizona's voter registration extension [Video]

Early end ordered to Arizona's voter registration extension

The extension had been ordered by a judge after pandemic restrictions led to a decrease in people signing up to vote.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:29Published
Cut Cable Shuts Down Virginia's Online Voter Registration On Last Day To Register For General Election [Video]

Cut Cable Shuts Down Virginia's Online Voter Registration On Last Day To Register For General Election

An accidentally severed fiber optic cable shut down Virginia's online voter registration system for several hours Tuesday, the last day to register before the November general election, authorities..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this

MiniClooney

Lawrence Clooney RT @FOURPAWSUSA: Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is latest big cat exploiter from "Tiger King" charged with wildlife trafficking & cruelty to animals.… 1 hour ago

PATTIFELTON2

PATTI FELTON 'Tiger King' star Doc Antle charged with wildlife trafficking https://t.co/3kuuJqb0fA via @NatGeo 2 hours ago

Animal_Legal

Animal Law 'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Indicted on Animal Cruelty, Trafficking Charges - https://t.co/zTwadrIO2O… https://t.co/A9nS7qEYoo 2 hours ago

KitBriceno

Kit RT @NatGeo: The latest 'Tiger King' star to be charged, the Myrtle Beach Safari owner has been indicted on 15 charges including animal crue… 9 hours ago

emodashian

Goth Detective RT @yashar: I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT FOR YEARS ‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle Indicted on Wildlife Trafficking Charges https://t… 9 hours ago

FOURPAWSUSA

FOUR PAWS USA Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is latest big cat exploiter from "Tiger King" charged with wildlife trafficking & cruelty to a… https://t.co/LQhUoTbm3m 11 hours ago

HannyaInk

👻🎃 Hannya 🎃👻 Who didn’t see this coming 😂 https://t.co/OIUzHehNlM 11 hours ago

sandcrapper

'Wheat RT @KenobiCheated: About***time 'Tiger King' star 'Doc' Antle charged with animal cruelty, as last animals are removed from Joe Exotic'… 11 hours ago