|
A judge extends Virginia’s voter registration deadline after Tuesday’s outage.
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
A federal judge extended the voter registration deadline in Virginia until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, after a cut cable brought down the online system hours before the original deadline.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Virginia State in the United States
"Drive-thru drama" brings theater outdoorsWhile many theater productions have gone dark due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show is still going on in the parking lot of the Alden Theatre in Virginia.
CBS News
MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:39Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this