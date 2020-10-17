|
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern wins second term in election landslide
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Her popularity soared earlier this year after she led a successful effort to stamp out the coronavirus.
Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
