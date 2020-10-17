Global  
 

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern wins second term in election landslide

CBS News Saturday, 17 October 2020
Her popularity soared earlier this year after she led a successful effort to stamp out the coronavirus.
News video: New Zealand PM wins second term

New Zealand PM wins second term 06:22

 Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office after her rival conceded in New Zealand's general election.

