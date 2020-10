Azerbaijan on Saturday said 13 civilians were killed and more than 40 wounded in the city of Ganja by an Armenian missile attack, while Armenia accused the other...

Azerbaijan says 12 killed in missile attack in Ganja, accuses Armenia Baku said 13 civilians were killed and more than 40 wounded in the city of Ganja by an Armenian missile attack, while Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of continued...

Zee News 10 hours ago Also reported by • Belfast Telegraph