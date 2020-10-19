Joy Behar Rips Rush Limbaugh: ‘Friendly’ in Private, ‘Racist’ and ‘Hateful’ On Air (Video) Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Joy Behar ripped into Rush Limbaugh on Monday’s episode of “The View,” calling the conservative radio personality “friendly” in private but “racist,” “hateful” and “misogynistic” on the air.



The co-host’s criticisms came as part of a larger conversation about Republican senators who seem to be publically distancing themselves from Trump as the election draws near. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg used Republican Texas senator John Cornyn as an example, noting that Sen. Cornyn “disagrees with you-know-who privately to take care of business.”



Behar drew on her experience with Limbaugh for context, recalling a time when they worked on the same floor in the early 1990s.



*Also Read:* Trump Drops the F-Bomb on Rush Limbaugh's Live Radio Show



“His show came on after mine on the radio, and sometimes I would see him; he was around,” she said, calling the radio host a “very friendly guy,” who “probably has a few laughs in him” and remembering a time when “he lifted me up off the ground.”



Although she said Limbaugh is “nice in private,” she had an entirely different opinion of his public persona.



“On the radio, he’s hateful, he’s racist, he’s misogynistic, and he incites very bad things, very bad behavior,” she said. “What good is it if he’s a nice guy backstage and can lift Joy Behar up into the air? It’s useless. Just like this guy Cornyn is useless.”



TheWrap has reached out to Limbaugh for comment.



Watch the clip below.







REPUBLICANS DISTANCING FROM TRUMP? As #ElectionDay approaches, some Republican senators seem to be publicly distancing themselves from Pres. Trump — the co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/iTy3k0TBql



— The View (@TheView) October 19, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'The View' Criticizes 'Human Bobblehead' Behind Trump at NBC Town Hall: 'So Distracting' (Video)



Joy Behar Calls Out Ted Cruz for Dragging Gov Cuomo on 'The View': 'You Are Deflecting, Sir' (Video)



'The View': Meghan McCain Goes on Anti-Abortion Rant About RBG's SCOTUS Replacement Joy Behar ripped into Rush Limbaugh on Monday’s episode of “The View,” calling the conservative radio personality “friendly” in private but “racist,” “hateful” and “misogynistic” on the air.The co-host’s criticisms came as part of a larger conversation about Republican senators who seem to be publically distancing themselves from Trump as the election draws near. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg used Republican Texas senator John Cornyn as an example, noting that Sen. Cornyn “disagrees with you-know-who privately to take care of business.”Behar drew on her experience with Limbaugh for context, recalling a time when they worked on the same floor in the early 1990s.*Also Read:* Trump Drops the F-Bomb on Rush Limbaugh's Live Radio Show“His show came on after mine on the radio, and sometimes I would see him; he was around,” she said, calling the radio host a “very friendly guy,” who “probably has a few laughs in him” and remembering a time when “he lifted me up off the ground.”Although she said Limbaugh is “nice in private,” she had an entirely different opinion of his public persona.“On the radio, he’s hateful, he’s racist, he’s misogynistic, and he incites very bad things, very bad behavior,” she said. “What good is it if he’s a nice guy backstage and can lift Joy Behar up into the air? It’s useless. Just like this guy Cornyn is useless.”TheWrap has reached out to Limbaugh for comment.Watch the clip below.REPUBLICANS DISTANCING FROM TRUMP? As #ElectionDay approaches, some Republican senators seem to be publicly distancing themselves from Pres. Trump — the co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/iTy3k0TBql— The View (@TheView) October 19, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*'The View' Criticizes 'Human Bobblehead' Behind Trump at NBC Town Hall: 'So Distracting' (Video)Joy Behar Calls Out Ted Cruz for Dragging Gov Cuomo on 'The View': 'You Are Deflecting, Sir' (Video)'The View': Meghan McCain Goes on Anti-Abortion Rant About RBG's SCOTUS Replacement 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this wayne scot lukas Joy Behar Rips Rush Limbaugh: ‘Friendly’ in Private, ‘Racist’ and ‘Hateful’ On Air (Video) https://t.co/mQ0Cj4XngC #SmartNews 5 minutes ago 🇺🇸𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭🇺🇸 🎃 Joy Behar Rips Rush Limbaugh: ‘Friendly’ in Private, ‘Racist’ and ‘Hateful’ On Air (Video) https://t.co/76jPtdELGV 15 hours ago mark 👌⚔🤙🍀🍀☘✝☢☣ Joy Behar Rips Rush Limbaugh: 'Friendly' in Private, 'Racist' and 'Hateful' On Air (Video) https://t.co/f73FQ4zFI7 Really, and she's not. 15 hours ago icey 💯🇺🇸 ✊🏾 RT @TheWrap: Joy Behar rips Rush Limbaugh: "friendly" in private, "racist" and "hateful" on-air (Video) cc: @RealRLimbaugh @JoyVBehar @The… 19 hours ago TheWrap Joy Behar rips Rush Limbaugh: "friendly" in private, "racist" and "hateful" on-air (Video) cc: @RealRLimbaugh… https://t.co/kqK8Fp6Ft8 19 hours ago

