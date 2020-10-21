|
99 years after Tulsa race massacre, human remains found in new search for victims
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Experts are working to determine whether a set of remains found in a Tulsa cemetery belong to the victim of the 1921 race massacre.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tulsa, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma, United States
Human remains found at site linked to Tulsa Race MassacreAt least one set of remains will be analyzed for evidence they belong to a victim of the 1921 attack on Tulsa's "Black Wall Street."
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this