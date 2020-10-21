Global  
 

99 years after Tulsa race massacre, human remains found in new search for victims

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Experts are working to determine whether a set of remains found in a Tulsa cemetery belong to the victim of the 1921 race massacre.
 
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published
News video: Search for Victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Search for Victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre 02:09

 The search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre continues after discovering human remains.

Human remains found at site linked to Tulsa Race Massacre

 At least one set of remains will be analyzed for evidence they belong to a victim of the 1921 attack on Tulsa's "Black Wall Street."
CBS News

Tulsa Searches For Victims Of 1921 Race Massacre At New Site

 As many as 300 Black residents were killed during the Tulsa race massacre. Researchers conducted another excavation in July but found no evidence of human...
NPR

Scientists find human remains that might be from Tulsa’s 1921 race massacre
Washington Post


