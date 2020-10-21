OxyContin Maker Purdue Reaches Plea Deal in Opioid Probe
Purdue Pharma LP agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that imposed significant penalties exceeding $8 billion, though the lion's share will go largely unpaid.