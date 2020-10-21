Global  
 

OxyContin Maker Purdue Reaches Plea Deal in Opioid Probe

Newsmax Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Purdue Pharma LP agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that effectively sidestepped paying billions of dollars in penalties and stopped short of criminally charging its...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: DOJ announces Purdue Pharma's plea deal in opioid probe

DOJ announces Purdue Pharma's plea deal in opioid probe 02:10

 Purdue Pharma LP agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that imposed significant penalties exceeding $8 billion, though the lion's share will go largely unpaid.

