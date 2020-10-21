Global  
 

Obama, in his first live campaign appearance for Biden, rallies voters in Philadelphia.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden, with an appearance in Philadelphia today.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Obama ‘never lost hope' the past four years

Obama ‘never lost hope' the past four years 02:29

 Former President Barack Obama made his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states with just 13 days to go in the campaign.

Trump says Obama underestimated him [Video]

Trump says Obama underestimated him

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory over Hillary Clinton saying, "I think the only one, the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama, Barack Hussein Obama."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

US Election 2020: Trump and Obama lock horns in rival rallies

 Mr Obama liken his successor to a "crazy uncle", while Mr Trump mocks his old adversary.
BBC News

CBS Evening News, October 21, 2020

 Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania; 14-year-old girl works on potential cure for coronavirus
CBS News

10/21/20: Red and Blue

 Fmr. Pres. Obama hits the 2020 campaign trail; Winning over blue collar voters in Pennsylvania
CBS News

Donald Trump Rips Barack Obama After Blistering Rebuke Of Presidency

 Donald Trump and Barack Obama are taking the gloves off ... Trump just ripped Obama after his blistering rebuke of Trump's presidency. The Prez went nuts on..
TMZ.com

WNBA champion Seattle Storm urge fans to support Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 As sports organizations have urged fans to register and vote, the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm took that a step further Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Trump paints dystopian picture of US under Biden

 On the eve of the final presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, President Donald Trump painted a dystopian picture of the United States under Joe Biden. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic' [Video]

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in speech: "Look I get that thispresident wants full credit for the economy he inherited, and zero blame forthe pandemic." "Tweeting at the television doesn't fix things," Mr Obamaadded.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Obama hits the trail for Biden in Pennsylvania

 He made his first in-person appearance for Biden in the Keystone State at a socially distanced drive-in rally.
CBS News

Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: "Can You Imagine if I Had a Secret Bank Account?"

 “Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign..
NYTimes.com

Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden

 Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News

Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’

 “Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign..
NYTimes.com

Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nation

 Former President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
USATODAY.com

