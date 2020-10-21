|
Obama, in his first live campaign appearance for Biden, rallies voters in Philadelphia.
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden, with an appearance in Philadelphia today.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Trump says Obama underestimated him
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
US Election 2020: Trump and Obama lock horns in rival ralliesMr Obama liken his successor to a "crazy uncle", while Mr Trump mocks his old adversary.
BBC News
CBS Evening News, October 21, 2020Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania; 14-year-old girl works on potential cure for coronavirus
CBS News
10/21/20: Red and BlueFmr. Pres. Obama hits the 2020 campaign trail; Winning over blue collar voters in Pennsylvania
CBS News
Donald Trump Rips Barack Obama After Blistering Rebuke Of PresidencyDonald Trump and Barack Obama are taking the gloves off ... Trump just ripped Obama after his blistering rebuke of Trump's presidency. The Prez went nuts on..
TMZ.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
WNBA champion Seattle Storm urge fans to support Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala HarrisAs sports organizations have urged fans to register and vote, the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm took that a step further Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Trump paints dystopian picture of US under BidenOn the eve of the final presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, President Donald Trump painted a dystopian picture of the United States under Joe Biden. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Obama hits the trail for Biden in PennsylvaniaHe made his first in-person appearance for Biden in the Keystone State at a socially distanced drive-in rally.
CBS News
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: "Can You Imagine if I Had a Secret Bank Account?"“Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign..
NYTimes.com
Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe BidenFormer President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News
Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’“Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign..
NYTimes.com
Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nationFormer President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this