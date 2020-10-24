Global  
 

Murder Hornet Nest, First in U.S., Is Found in Washington State

NYTimes.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Officials said they planned to destroy the nest in Blaine, Wash., on Saturday before the voracious Asian giant hornets could multiply and lay waste to bees.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US

WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US 00:22

 the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. was located in Blaine, WA, the state's Department of Agriculture announced. They will try to get rid of it Saturday (10/24). The so-called “murder hornets” can kill a honey bee hive in a matter of hours, according to the agency.

America's First Murder Hornet Nest Found in Washington State

 The first Asian giant hornet, or ''murder hornet,'' nest in the United States has been found in Washington state, according to entomologists from the state...
Washington state bug hunters find first ever Asian giant 'murder hornets' nest in US

 Washington state bug hunters have located the first-ever Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S., it was reported Friday.
