El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

CBS News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
The crisis prompted the state to dedicate part of the city's civic center as a makeshift care center for the ill.
 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said over the past week, Illinois has the second highest COVID-19 case count in the U.S., and that has local doctors paying close attention. CBS 2’s Steven Graves on Sunday asked how hospitals were preparing.

El Paso, Texas El Paso, Texas City in Texas, United States

El Paso judge orders curfew due to COVID-19 crisis

 An El Paso judge issued a curfew with the hopes of curbing COVID-19 hospitalizations. All ICU beds in the county are at capacity. David Begnaud reports.
CBS News

Additional care sites to be set up in El Paso as COVID-19 surges

 "In less than three weeks we've spiked from 259 to 786 COVID-related hospitalizations — a 300% increase," said El Paso's public health director.
CBS News

Governor asks to use El Paso military hospital as COVID-19 surges

 The request comes as COVID-19 cases have been surging throughout Texas and the country.
CBS News

Harrison Johnson, Pastor at Funeral in Mass Shooting, Dies at 65

 A minister who doubled as a funeral director, he officiated at an El Paso service attended or livestreamed by thousands. He died of the coronavirus.
NYTimes.com

