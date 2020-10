You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds Protest Death Of Walter Wallace Jr. In Brooklyn



There were protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Brooklyn on Tuesday; CBS2's Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:59 Published 9 hours ago Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police



Police said the victim, Walter Wallace Jr., "advanced towards" officers with a knife, but it's not clear in bystander video. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:53 Published 19 hours ago

Related news from verified sources 30 Philadelphia officers injured, one run over by truck, in protests after police fatally shoot Black man Dozens of police officers were injured and more than 30 people were arrested during protests in Philadelphia over the death of Walter Wallace, Jr.

USATODAY.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this