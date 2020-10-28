Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye Opener: Los Angeles Dodgers score World Series victory

CBS News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers scored their first World Series win in over 30 years. Also, wildfires continue to burn across Southern California, forcing thousands of residents to leave their homes. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Dodgers finally reach mountain top, win first World Series in 32 years

Dodgers finally reach mountain top, win first World Series in 32 years 01:47

 SportsPulse: The 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers are your World Series Champions. The first in 32 years and bringing yet another title to the city of angels this year. And one that will not be forgotten anytime soon and require no asterisk.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California

World Series celebration turns ugly in some parts of Los Angeles after Dodgers' victory

 The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time since 1988 and people took the streets to celebrate. And it wasn't all peaceful.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories October 28 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday October 28th: Huge protests in Philadelphia over police shooting; Trump and Biden campaign in swing states; Massive numbers of..
USATODAY.com

MLB: LA Dodgers win first World Series in 32 years with 3-1 win over Tampa Bay Rays

 The Los Angeles Dodgers have won their first World Series since 1988 after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to secure a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven championship.
BBC News
Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought [Video]

Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988 on Tuesday, a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

Brad Pitt endorses Joe Biden for President [Video]

Brad Pitt endorses Joe Biden for President

During Saturday night’s World Series game, Pitt formally endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Southern California Southern California Place in California, United States

Hurricane Zeta, Southern California wildfires, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Wind-driven wildfires in Southern California, Hurricane Zeta eyeballs the Gulf Coast and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

More Potential UFO Sightings in Long Beach & Big Bear, Orbs in Sky

 We either got a few more UFO sightings here in Southern California, or there's a glare in these camera lenses and a few bugs too many fluttering around ... you..
TMZ.com

Wind-driven California wildfire threatens homes

 Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as..
USATODAY.com

California fires: Wind a risk as crews battle out-of-control blazes

 Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California today that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Downtown LA Businesses Looted, Several Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series [Video]

Downtown LA Businesses Looted, Several Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series

A Foot Locker was among several downtown Los Angeles businesses which were looted or vandalized after the Dodgers clinched their first World Series in 32 years Tuesday night. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:17Published
LA Dodgers fans spark chaos with bonfire on busy intersection after World Series win [Video]

LA Dodgers fans spark chaos with bonfire on busy intersection after World Series win

Chaos erupted in Los Angles on Tuesday night (October 27) following the LA Dodgers World Series victory - with a cyclist being knocked over in a hit-and-run, a lorry being looted and a bonfire set alig

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:56Published
Dodgers celebrations in LA see cyclist knocked over in hit-and-run incident [Video]

Dodgers celebrations in LA see cyclist knocked over in hit-and-run incident

Chaos erupted in Los Angeles last night (October 27) when a cyclist was struck by a car in a hit-and-run following the LA Dodgers World Series victory.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: California Appellate Court Affirms Preliminary Injunction Requiring Uber And Lyft To Reclassify California Drivers As Employees - Ford & Harrison LLP

 On October 22, 2020, a California appellate court affirmed a preliminary injunction requiring Uber and Lyft to reclassify California drivers from independent...
Mondaq

Live Updates: California wildfires, assisted by Santa Ana winds, force more than 100,000 to evacuate homes

 Fast-moving wildfires continue to spread in Southern California, spurred by strong winds during an already deadly season.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsday

Multiple New Fires Spark Across Southern California As Orange County Blaze Spreads Freely, Overwhelming Local Resources; 5 Firefighters...

 It seemed like fires popped up everywhere in Southern California on Tuesday: Topanga, Glendale, Acton, Riverside, San Diego. Most of...
Upworthy


Tweets about this