Eye Opener: Los Angeles Dodgers score World Series victory
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers scored their first World Series win in over 30 years. Also, wildfires continue to burn across Southern California, forcing thousands of residents to leave their homes. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
World Series celebration turns ugly in some parts of Los Angeles after Dodgers' victoryThe Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time since 1988 and people took the streets to celebrate. And it wasn't all peaceful.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories October 28 AHere's the latest for Wednesday October 28th: Huge protests in Philadelphia over police shooting; Trump and Biden campaign in swing states; Massive numbers of..
USATODAY.com
MLB: LA Dodgers win first World Series in 32 years with 3-1 win over Tampa Bay RaysThe Los Angeles Dodgers have won their first World Series since 1988 after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to secure a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven championship.
BBC News
Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published
Hurricane Zeta, Southern California wildfires, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know WednesdayWind-driven wildfires in Southern California, Hurricane Zeta eyeballs the Gulf Coast and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
More Potential UFO Sightings in Long Beach & Big Bear, Orbs in SkyWe either got a few more UFO sightings here in Southern California, or there's a glare in these camera lenses and a few bugs too many fluttering around ... you..
TMZ.com
Wind-driven California wildfire threatens homesCrews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as..
USATODAY.com
California fires: Wind a risk as crews battle out-of-control blazesCrews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California today that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another..
New Zealand Herald
