|
Mom, four experts to testify at Kyle Rittenhouse extradition hearing for Kenosha killings
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Former homicide detectives are expected to testify for Kyle Rittenhouse that the Kenosha charges he faces were not sufficiently investigated.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kenosha unrest Reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake
Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37Published
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Election 2020, Kenosha killings suspect extradition hearing, 'The Mandalorian' returns: 5 things to know FridayTrump and Biden head to the Midwest as Election Day nears, "The Mandalorian" returns for Season 2 and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com
Jacob Blake Is Released From the Hospital
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this