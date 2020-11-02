Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Devastating" Hurricane Eta heading for Central America

CBS News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Forecasters say late-season storm likely to bring 115 mph winds and as much as almost three feet of rain to some spots in Nicaragua.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Central America Central America Geographic region in the Americas

Migrant Children From Other Countries Are Being Expelled Into Mexico

 Children from Central America are being sent to Mexico, where they may have no family to retrieve them. An internal email said the transfers violated the..
NYTimes.com

Nicaragua Nicaragua Country in Central America

Today in History for October 30th

 Highlights of this day in history: 'War of the Worlds' spooks Americans on Halloween Eve; A deadly mudslide hits Nicaragua after Hurricane Mitch; Muhammad Ali..
USATODAY.com
Nicaragua protest: Prisoners sew lips shut after alleged abuses [Video]

Nicaragua protest: Prisoners sew lips shut after alleged abuses

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega has denied allegations of torture.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published
Nicaragua set to introduce laws curtailing online, foreign media [Video]

Nicaragua set to introduce laws curtailing online, foreign media

Ruling party considering laws that will muzzle press and human rights activists, critics say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:45Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South America ravaged by unprecedented drought and fires [Video]

South America ravaged by unprecedented drought and fires

Under stress from a historic drought, large swathes of forest and wetlands in central South America known for their exceptional biodiversity have been ravaged by devastating fires.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published

Tweets about this