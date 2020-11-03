Global  
 

First lady Melania Trump votes in Florida

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot in Florida on Election Day, though President Trump voted a week earlier. (Nov. 3)
 
 First Lady Melania Trump voted Tuesday morning in Palm Beach.

