Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Susan Collins Wins in Maine, Denying Democrats a Crucial Senate Pickup

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
After the most difficult race of her career, Senator Susan Collins held onto her seat, dealing Democrats a major setback in their push to capture the Senate majority.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Susan Collins Wins

Susan Collins Wins 03:05

 The Republican senator has won re-election against Democrat Sara Gideon.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US elections: Trump campaign files a lawsuit seeking to halt count in key state

 United States President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.The latest counts gives..
New Zealand Herald

Democrats’ ‘Blue Wave’ Crashed in Statehouses Across the Country

 Democrats failed to flip chambers in Texas, North Carolina and Iowa. They are set to take control of Arizona’s House and Senate, while Republicans flipped New..
NYTimes.com

Ritchie Torres talks about his historic win in New York congressional race

 New York Democrat Ritchie Torres has become of the first Black and openly gay candidates to be elected to Congress. He joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to talk about..
CBS News

Susan Collins Susan Collins United States Republican Senator from Maine

Sen. Collins: 'I will serve you with all my heart' [Video]

Sen. Collins: 'I will serve you with all my heart'

Republican Senator Susan Collins, an independent-minded moderate, won a surprise re-election victory in Maine on Wednesday, strengthening her party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Senate.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden, live results

 Follow the whole US election in real time on our interactive map. Click on the buttons at the top to choose the contest you want to follow, such as the..
New Zealand Herald

Maine Maine State of the United States of America

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid [Video]

Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid

Susan Collins was considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for election this year. The Democratic Party put a target on her Maine senate seat in 2018 when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Our Cartoon President S03E16 - Clip - Cartoon Susan Collins Dodges Everyone's Questions [Video]

Our Cartoon President S03E16 - Clip - Cartoon Susan Collins Dodges Everyone's Questions

Our Cartoon President 3x16 - Clip - Cartoon Susan Collins Dodges Everyone's Questions In the middle of her contentious Maine Senate race, Cartoon Susan Collins desperately avoids reporters' questions..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this