Susan Collins Wins in Maine, Denying Democrats a Crucial Senate Pickup
After the most difficult race of her career, Senator Susan Collins held onto her seat, dealing Democrats a major setback in their push to capture the Senate majority.
Senator Susan Collins of Maine is re-elected, further dimming Democratic hopes of Senate control.
