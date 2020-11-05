Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan officials urge patience over ballot count

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson urged patience on Wednesday as counties tallied thousand of ballots that had been received on Election Day. (Nov. 4)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jocelyn Benson Jocelyn Benson Secretary of State of Michigan and academic

Michigan secretary of state on Trump campaign lawsuit to stop ballot counts

 After CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in..
CBS News

Michigan secretary of state calls Trump lawsuit "frivolous"

 "I am committed to ensuring every valid vote will count, and that only valid votes will count in our state," Jocelyn Benson said on CBSN.
CBS News

About 100K ballots left to be counted in Michigan

 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says about 100,000 ballots still need to be counted in the state's tight presidential contest. (Nov. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

At least 100K votes remain to be counted in Michigan. Here's where they are

 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said there are roughly 100,000 ballots — mostly absentee — that still need to be counted in Michigan's highly..
WorldNews

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
CBS News

Biden projected to win Michigan after Trump falsely claims 2020 victory

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan, bringing him closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. CBSN political..
CBS News

US elections: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

 Joe Biden's wins in the United States battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin today have put hiim on the brink of reaching the White House.The Democrat..
New Zealand Herald

Election Day (United States) Election Day (United States) Day for the general elections of public officials in the US

Early Voting Exceeds 100 Million Ballots Cast [Video]

Early Voting Exceeds 100 Million Ballots Cast

According to the US Elections Project, more than 100.6 million people voted early before the official Election Day on November 3rd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video [Video]

Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video

Alicia Keys tried to help Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris win a few extra votes on Election Day by releasing a new video featuring the politician on the campaign trail.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan court stops 2-week absentee ballot extension [Video]

Michigan court stops 2-week absentee ballot extension

The Michigan appeals court has blocked a 14-day extension to accept and count absentee ballots.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

How a Michigan election map with false information went viral and landed in Trump's Twitter feed

 "WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?" President Trump asked in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Trump Campaign Is Suing to Pause Vote Count in Michigan Amid Election

 Donald Trump‘s campaign announced on Wednesday (November 4) that they filed a lawsuit in Michigan to pause the counting of votes amid the 2020 presidential...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsmaxFOXNews.comNYTimes.comNaturalNews.com

Nearly 19,000 in Michigan register to vote on Election Day: report

 Nearly 19,000 Michigan residents registered and voted Tuesday, far surpassing the number of people who opted for same-day voter registration during the state's...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsmaxUpworthy

Tweets about this

wy6cat

WY6CAT RT @ThePubliusUSA: BREAKING: Donald Trump sues to stop vote in Georgia, but wants to continue counting in AZ and NV. Hypocrisy is part of t… 54 seconds ago

MaysamBehravesh

Maysam Behravesh RT @CBSNews: Trump campaign sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia https://t.co/jcST8nZUwn 6 minutes ago

ktsanews

550 KTSA Trump sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia https://t.co/i2kLTtGafE 6 minutes ago