Philadelphia Officials Promise Changes After Walter Wallace Jr. Shooting
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The bodycam footage of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. has been released. The shooting has raised questions about de-escalation tactics.
The bodycam footage of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. has been released. The shooting has raised questions about de-escalation tactics.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this