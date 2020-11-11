Texas Lt. Governor offers $1 million reward for "voter fraud" tips
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
His counterpart in Pennsylvania was quick mock Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's call for "whistleblowers and tipsters" nationwide to report suspected fraud.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Coronavirus updates: CDC offers new mask guidance; Maryland in 'danger zone' amid COVID surge; US nears 240K deaths; Disney furloughs?Texas sets new daily record, nears 1M cases. Maryland tightens restrictions. CDC now says masks protects wearer and others. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers $1 Million for Voter Fraud EvidenceThe Lt. Gov. of Texas is dangling a very expensive carrot in hopes of finding proof of voter fraud ... but what he's really doing is motivating liars to come out..
TMZ.com
Texas becomes first state to top 1 million COVID-19 casesEl Paso is lining up mobile morgues, while Dallas County officials are warning that their area is "entering the most dangerous phase we have seen to date."
CBS News
Dan Patrick (politician) American politician and radio host
Pennsylvania State of the United States of America
Dean Browning is a white political activist. That's why his 'I am a black gay guy' tweet set off an internet mystery.Dean Browning, a white politician from Pennsylvania, acknowledges he tweeted about being a "a black gay guy." His explanation raised more questions.
USATODAY.com
Postal Worker Admits to Making Up Claims of Backdated BallotsA key piece of evidence the Trump administration was counting on to prove voter fraud in the election just crumbled ... because the witness is recanting. A USPS..
TMZ.com
The Trump campaign has identified 14,000 votes in Pennsylvania it wants to invalidate. That's still ...The Trump campaign's legal challenge against the presidential election process in Pennsylvania — a state he needed to win reelection — identifies only about..
WorldNews
