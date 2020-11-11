Texas Lt. Governor offers $1 million reward for "voter fraud" tips

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published 13 hours ago Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For 'Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters' 00:37 Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, he will pay up to $1 million from his campaign account to incentivize, encourage and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud form anywhere in the country. Katie Johnston reports.