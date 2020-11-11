Global  
 

Texas Lt. Governor offers $1 million reward for "voter fraud" tips

CBS News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
His counterpart in Pennsylvania was quick mock Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's call for "whistleblowers and tipsters" nationwide to report suspected fraud.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For 'Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For 'Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters' 00:37

 Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, he will pay up to $1 million from his campaign account to incentivize, encourage and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud form anywhere in the country. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Coronavirus updates: CDC offers new mask guidance; Maryland in 'danger zone' amid COVID surge; US nears 240K deaths; Disney furloughs?

 Texas sets new daily record, nears 1M cases. Maryland tightens restrictions. CDC now says masks protects wearer and others. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers $1 Million for Voter Fraud Evidence

 The Lt. Gov. of Texas is dangling a very expensive carrot in hopes of finding proof of voter fraud ... but what he's really doing is motivating liars to come out..
TMZ.com

Texas becomes first state to top 1 million COVID-19 cases

 El Paso is lining up mobile morgues, while Dallas County officials are warning that their area is "entering the most dangerous phase we have seen to date."
CBS News

Dan Patrick (politician) Dan Patrick (politician) American politician and radio host


Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

Dean Browning is a white political activist. That's why his 'I am a black gay guy' tweet set off an internet mystery.

 Dean Browning, a white politician from Pennsylvania, acknowledges he tweeted about being a "a black gay guy." His explanation raised more questions.
 
USATODAY.com

Postal Worker Admits to Making Up Claims of Backdated Ballots

 A key piece of evidence the Trump administration was counting on to prove voter fraud in the election just crumbled ... because the witness is recanting. A USPS..
TMZ.com

The Trump campaign has identified 14,000 votes in Pennsylvania it wants to invalidate. That's still ...

 The Trump campaign's legal challenge against the presidential election process in Pennsylvania — a state he needed to win reelection — identifies only about..
WorldNews

