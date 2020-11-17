Global  
 

California Is ‘Pulling the Emergency Brake’ on Reopening

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Tuesday: With Covid cases on the rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the most significant reopening rollback in months.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Orange County Moves Back To Purple Tier; Newsom Says State Hitting 'Emergency Brake'

Orange County Moves Back To Purple Tier; Newsom Says State Hitting 'Emergency Brake' 01:37

 As of Monday, 28 counties — including Orange County — are being moved back to the most restrictive tier of California's matrix governing business operations.

In California: Newsom orders emergency shutdowns as virus surges; Airbnb to go public

 Plus: State wins Innovation Award, Thanksgiving travel not advised and ski season begins
 
USATODAY.com
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

California tightens reopen rules as coronavirus surges

 Gov. Gavin Newsom is placing much of California under the strictest set of rules for reopening the state's economy, as coronavirus cases surge at the fastest..
USATODAY.com

California governor says COVID-19 cases are rising at fastest rate yet

 California Governor Gavin Newsom saiys the state is hitting an "emergency brake" on economic activity in light of an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases..
CBS News

Active COVID-19 cases in UP declined to 22,166, recovery rate nearing 95 pc: Govt [Video]

Active COVID-19 cases in UP declined to 22,166, recovery rate nearing 95 pc: Govt

Uttar Pradesh's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on November 17 informed the current status of the state regarding COVID-19 cases. He said that active cases in the state is 22,166 till date with 94.24 per cent recovery rate. Prasad added that the 4,84,692 people have been cured from COVID-19 and discharged.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Doubling Covid testing capacity, raising ICU beds among steps taken to tackle surge in cases in Delhi: Govt

 Doubling Covid-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the government to tackle the spike in..
IndiaTimes
India saw more COVID recoveries than confirmed cases in last 45 days: Govt [Video]

India saw more COVID recoveries than confirmed cases in last 45 days: Govt

In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased in the country, informed Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health Ministry while addressing media persons on November 17. He said, "In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased." "Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra account for 76.7% of total active cases in the country," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

