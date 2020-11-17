California Is ‘Pulling the Emergency Brake’ on Reopening
Tuesday: With Covid cases on the rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the most significant reopening rollback in months.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California
In California: Newsom orders emergency shutdowns as virus surges; Airbnb to go publicPlus: State wins Innovation Award, Thanksgiving travel not advised and ski season begins
USATODAY.com
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35Published
California tightens reopen rules as coronavirus surgesGov. Gavin Newsom is placing much of California under the strictest set of rules for reopening the state's economy, as coronavirus cases surge at the fastest..
USATODAY.com
California governor says COVID-19 cases are rising at fastest rate yetCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom saiys the state is hitting an "emergency brake" on economic activity in light of an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases..
CBS News
Parking brake Secondary automotive braking system
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Active COVID-19 cases in UP declined to 22,166, recovery rate nearing 95 pc: Govt
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
Doubling Covid testing capacity, raising ICU beds among steps taken to tackle surge in cases in Delhi: GovtDoubling Covid-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the government to tackle the spike in..
IndiaTimes
India saw more COVID recoveries than confirmed cases in last 45 days: Govt
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources