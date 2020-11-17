California Is ‘Pulling the Emergency Brake’ on Reopening

India saw more COVID recoveries than confirmed cases in last 45 days: Govt



In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased in the country, informed Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health Ministry while addressing media persons on November 17. He said, "In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased." "Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra account for 76.7% of total active cases in the country," he added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published on January 1, 1970