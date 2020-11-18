Global  
 

Biden holds national security briefing as Trump blocks transition

CBS News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
With President Trump blocking President-elect Joe Biden from intelligence briefings, Mr. Biden got his own on Tuesday from former officials who served in Republican and Democratic administrations. Nikole Killion reports.
News video: President Elect will get a national security briefing

President Elect will get a national security briefing 00:31

 President Elect Joe Biden will receive a national security briefing , it will not be an official one.

Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls [Video]

Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls

[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump. Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White House. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:23Published

