California curfew goes into effect Saturday as COVID-19 cases spike

CBS News Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The newest restrictions require people not on essential errands to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through December 21.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: New Curfew to Affect Most of California

New Curfew to Affect Most of California 04:10

 The new curfew that goes into effect Saturday night applies to counties in the purple -- most restrictive -- tier. Kenny Choi reports. (11-20-20)

California nighttime curfew, stimulus check deadline, American Music Awards: 5 things to know this weekend

 California to enact curfew amid growing COVID-19 cases, the stimulus check deadline has arrived and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

Fan Pulls Ultra-Rare LeBron James Jersey Card, Immediately Gets Massive Offers

 Another sports card collector just hit the JACKPOT -- pulling a rare 1-of-1 LeBron James jersey card ... and he's already getting some huge offers to sell! It..
TMZ.com

In California: Who's enforcing the state's curfew? And can you sue over a mask?

 Should farmworkers be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine? And sacked San Francisco lab worker may have tainted more than 800 cases.
 
USATODAY.com

Tesla workers in California are exempt from state’s new COVID-19 orders

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Employees at Tesla’s Fremont plant are “essential workers” and therefore exempt from new statewide..
The Verge

