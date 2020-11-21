California curfew goes into effect Saturday as COVID-19 cases spike

California to enact curfew amid growing COVID-19 cases, the stimulus check deadline has arrived and more news to start your weekend.

Should farmworkers be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine? And sacked San Francisco lab worker may have tainted more than 800 cases.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Employees at Tesla’s Fremont plant are “essential workers” and therefore exempt from new statewide..

Mass coronavirus testing begins in Merthyr Tydfil



Mass coronavirus testing begins in Merthyr Tydfil

Scores of people have turned up at a pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testing in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales. Rapid Covid-19 tests are being offered to the area's residents and workers even if they do not have symptoms.

LA County Business Curfew Goes Into Effect As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Surge



LA County Business Curfew Goes Into Effect As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Surge

Starting Friday, Los Angeles County will tighten its pandemic safeguards and restrictions in an effort to stem the recent surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.